Bills Central

Updated list of Buffalo Bills' free agents available to sign elsewhere

The Buffalo Bills have 6 offensive players and 10 defensive players who are pending unrestricted free agents

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin smiles after almost intercepting a. Pass during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin smiles after almost intercepting a. Pass during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills have 16 unrestricted free agents set to hit the market as the NFL's tampering period kicks off Monday.

There are two offensive and two defensive starters among the group. Wide receivers Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins are the leading two names who will become available from the 2024 offense. Rumored to be heading elsewhere, cornerback Rasul Douglas and safety Damar Hamlin could leave two starting holes on defense.

Of those four headliners, Hollins seems most likely to re-sign with Buffalo at a reasonable price for both sides. Spotrac places his market value at $2.4 million annually.

Third-down running back Ty Johnson, fullback Reggie Gilliam, third tight end Quintin Morris and reserve interior lineman Will Clapp round out the Bills' unrestricted free agents on the offensive side.

Johnson, a versatile running back with pass-blocking and pass-catching ability, is likely a primary target for the Bills to re-sign. Josh Allen has referred to the Maryland product as the best third-down back in the NFL on multiple occasions.

Mack Hollins TD
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) makes a catch for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Gilliam, who likely won't command much more than a minimum deal, is another name to watch, especially with his importance to Buffalo's special teams. Morris became an unrestricted free agent earlier this month when the Bills declined to tender the restricted free agent.

The bulk of Buffalo's pending UFAs are on the defensive line. Edge rushers Dawuane Smoot and Casey Toohill completed the one-year commitments they signed in 2024. On the interior, Austin Johnson, Jordan Phillips, Quinton Jefferson and Eli Ankou will become free to sign with other NFL teams officially beginning Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Bills' updated cap space after signing Josh Allen to extension

Coming from the Los Angeles Chargers, Johnson signed a one-year contract last spring. Phillips and Jefferson were both mid-season additions while Ankou was primarily a practice squad player.

Linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams and veteran safety Kareem Jackson round out the group of practice squad players set to hit the open market. Jackson will turn 37 years old on April 10.

Ty Johnson carries
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bills' Pending UFAs

DT Eli Ankou

OG Will Clapp

WR Amari Cooper

CB Rasul Douglas

FB Reggie Gilliam

S Damar Hamlin

WR Mack Hollins

S Kareem Jackson

DT Quinton Jefferson

DT Austin Johnson

RB Ty Johnson

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

TE Quintin Morris

DT Jordan Phillips

DE Dawuane Smoot

DE Casey Toohill

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News