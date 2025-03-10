Updated list of Buffalo Bills' free agents available to sign elsewhere
The Buffalo Bills have 16 unrestricted free agents set to hit the market as the NFL's tampering period kicks off Monday.
There are two offensive and two defensive starters among the group. Wide receivers Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins are the leading two names who will become available from the 2024 offense. Rumored to be heading elsewhere, cornerback Rasul Douglas and safety Damar Hamlin could leave two starting holes on defense.
Of those four headliners, Hollins seems most likely to re-sign with Buffalo at a reasonable price for both sides. Spotrac places his market value at $2.4 million annually.
Third-down running back Ty Johnson, fullback Reggie Gilliam, third tight end Quintin Morris and reserve interior lineman Will Clapp round out the Bills' unrestricted free agents on the offensive side.
Johnson, a versatile running back with pass-blocking and pass-catching ability, is likely a primary target for the Bills to re-sign. Josh Allen has referred to the Maryland product as the best third-down back in the NFL on multiple occasions.
Gilliam, who likely won't command much more than a minimum deal, is another name to watch, especially with his importance to Buffalo's special teams. Morris became an unrestricted free agent earlier this month when the Bills declined to tender the restricted free agent.
The bulk of Buffalo's pending UFAs are on the defensive line. Edge rushers Dawuane Smoot and Casey Toohill completed the one-year commitments they signed in 2024. On the interior, Austin Johnson, Jordan Phillips, Quinton Jefferson and Eli Ankou will become free to sign with other NFL teams officially beginning Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET.
RELATED: Bills' updated cap space after signing Josh Allen to extension
Coming from the Los Angeles Chargers, Johnson signed a one-year contract last spring. Phillips and Jefferson were both mid-season additions while Ankou was primarily a practice squad player.
Linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams and veteran safety Kareem Jackson round out the group of practice squad players set to hit the open market. Jackson will turn 37 years old on April 10.
Bills' Pending UFAs
DT Eli Ankou
OG Will Clapp
WR Amari Cooper
CB Rasul Douglas
FB Reggie Gilliam
S Damar Hamlin
WR Mack Hollins
S Kareem Jackson
DT Quinton Jefferson
DT Austin Johnson
RB Ty Johnson
LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
TE Quintin Morris
DT Jordan Phillips
DE Dawuane Smoot
DE Casey Toohill
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —