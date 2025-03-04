4 free-agent WR options for Bills if they lose Amari Cooper
What do the Buffalo Bills do with wide receiver Amari Cooper? It's not an easy question to answer, partly because we don't know how much Cooper has left in the tank.
After joining the Bills mid-season, Cooper recorded 20 receptions, 297 yards, and two touchdowns. These are not exactly the eye-popping numbers you would expect from the quiet NFL star.
Part of this equation is also the extent to which the injury he sustained only two weeks after joining the Bills. It kept him out of two games and slowed his chemistry development with Allen.
If the Bills choose to move on from Cooper, whether by choice or being outbid by another team, what then? Do they look to the draft to find a potential replacement, like last season when they traded Stefon Diggs and drafted Keon Coleman? Or do they turn to free agency and pursue a replacement that way? There is always the possibility of a trade, but let's look at the possible options via free agency.
Darius Slayton - New York Giants
Darius Slayton just turned 28 a couple of months ago, so he's younger than Cooper, who will be 31 when the new 2025 season kicks off. Slayton would give the Bills that speed on the outside that is sorely missing in the Bills' offense, with an official 40-time of 4.39. During his five years in the league, Slayton has averaged 15 yards per reception and recorded over 700 yards in four seasons. Slayton could be a nice addition to the Bills' offense. Spotrac has Slayton's annual market value at $15.8 million.
Marquise Brown - Kansas City Chiefs
Marquise Brown, like Slayton, provides the Bills with more offensive speed. He's had solid production throughout his career, with four of his six seasons over 700 yards. He has also produced three seasons with six or more touchdowns. Brown spent the majority of last season injured and played in only two regular-season games for the Chiefs. In three playoff games, he was targeted 13 times and recorded only five receptions. Spotrac has Brown's annual market projection set at $8 million.
Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
Joshua Palmer, 25, has demonstrated consistent production for the Chargers, achieving over 580 receiving yards in three of his four seasons. His 2022 performance stands out, where he recorded 72 receptions for 769 yards and three touchdowns, marking his most successful year to date. In 2024, he recorded 39 receptions, 584 yards, and one touchdown. According to Spotrac, his annual market value is projected at $4.3 million.
Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys
Brandin Cooks is 31, and the same question that surrounds Cooper applies to Cooks as well. Does he have anything left in the tank? He dealt with an injury last season and mediocre quarterback play. Still, Cooks has been in the league for 11 seasons and nine seasons of 550 or more yards, including six with over 1,000. 2024 was by far the worst of his career. Playing in 10 games, starting nine, he recorded only 26 receptions, 259 yards, and three touchdowns. His annual market projection is $5.2 million, according to Spotrac.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —