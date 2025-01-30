2-time Super Bowl champion gives his take on failed Bills 4th down conversion
Many NFL players tend to become NFL analysts when they observe games throughout the league. Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowler Kyle Van Noy is no different.
The two-time Super Bowl champion's Ravens were sent home by the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. So he had a little extra time on his hands to watch as the Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. There was a mix of controversial plays in the game that went in the Chiefs' favor, but one that the 12-year NFL veteran thinks was not as debatable as many believe was the failed 4th-down conversion from Josh Allen that appeared to be over the 1st-down marker.
It was an interesting take that started a thread-worth of interaction between the former New England Patriot and others on X/Twitter. One point he piggybacked off of was what exactly went into the thought process behind the spot on that call. While he finds it baffling that people are so convinced that the spot was flubbed, Van Noy shared that another play's spot may have been a mistake by the officials.
And he makes a very valid point. There are clips out there that show the spot and it's really hard to tell where the spot should have been. Maybe Dalton Kincaid was just at the 40-yard line. Maybe his elbow was down before he could get across. But there was not a booth review to clarify it.
Now it's in the court of public opinion's hands. But that could have all been squashed if the officiating crew was told to take an official review to get the call right.
The only thing to do from here is to debate it and the failed 4th-down to no end. Thanks, Van Noy. Bills Mafia really needed this for their mental health.