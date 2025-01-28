Bills Dalton Knox doesn't mince words when asked about OC Joe Brady
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady has given the offense an undeniable boost since he was handed the reins in November, 2023 following the firing of Ken Dorsey. In 2024, the Bills offense rose to second in scoring at 30.9 points/game while ranking 10th with 359 yards/game. Stats that got Brady nominated for the NFL's Assistant Coach of the Year honor.
However, there have been concerns that Brady's playcalling, while good enough to score points in the regular season, is a bit conservative to win the big games against the big talent - in the playoffs when coaches have to know exactly when not to be conservative.
One person who is definitely in Brady's corner, no hesitation, is veteran Bills TE, Dawson Knox, who was quick to speak highly of his coach the day after the Bills devastating loss to the Chiefs. (4:18 mark in video).
This love and respect for Brady is nothng new. Knox was singing Brady's praises shortly after he became the OC last season:
The Bills offensive success put Brady on the head-coach radar for owners in the last month, with
Brady interviewing for head coaching vacancies with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints. The Jets were also mentioned as interested.
Brady pulled out of contention for the New Orleans Saints job just a day before the AFC Championship, confirming he will stay with Buffalo for next season.
With a heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs the very next day after which the rumblings of conservative playcallling by Brady rose up among the Bills Mafia, it seems those inside the football building are more than happy with the man they will have leading the offense next season.