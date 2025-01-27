Bills take the L but 2024 showed true emergence of James Cook
While there will be plenty of fingers being pointed at other players on the Bills in their 32-29 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, no one can deny the spectacular performance from James Cook all season.
It all started in the regular season where Cook had a career season, scoring 18 total touchdowns with 16 of them on the ground. He rushed for 1,009 yards which is the second-best of his career and a second straight season of over 1,000 yards.
Many believe he was robbed of a spot on the Pro Bowl or as an All-Pro despite being a Pro Bowler last year. That didn’t stop him from going on a tear in the postseason.
In three playoff games, Cook had 53 carries for 272 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 5.1 yards a carry against three of the top eight rush defenses in the NFL, including the Ravens (first), Broncos (third) and Chiefs (eighth).
On Sunday, Cook finished with 85 rushing yards, 49 receiving yards and two rushing touchdowns in the loss. The play of the night came in the third quarter where Cook had to stretch the ball out while being tackled for a short one-yard score to give Buffalo the lead.
It almost feels like a wasted performance from Cook after having the best season of his young NFL career. While this isn’t the end for Buffalo, it feels like the Bills have hope to come back thanks to Cook being the next great Buffalo running back.
