Bills PFF grades show struggle, dominance in loss to Rams
It's not often that a team scores 42 points in a game and comes away with a loss, but that was the case in the Bills loss to the Rams, 44 - 42. The Bills offense was electric throughout the majority of the game, while the defense struggled from the onset. Buffalo's special teams allowed a punt block that was picked up and returned for a touchdown by the Rams as well.
Bills' top offensive PFF grades
Let's start with the Bills offense, where Josh Allen led the way with an elite grade of 90.1. The offense had five players earn grades over 70. The Bills top five includes two receivers, two offensive linemen, and Allen. For a little context though, Alec Anderson made the top five, but he only played nine snaps. I also want to shout out a couple of players who landed just outside this list, Ty Johnson (68.9) and Mack Hollins (67.7). Each scored touchdowns and was an integral part of the offensive onslaught.
- Josh Allen - 90.1
- Amari Cooper - 79.0
- David Edwards - 74.8
- Khalil Shakir - 73.2
- Alec Anderson - 71.8
Bills' worst offensive PFF grades
Buffalo had nine players earn grades below 60, with one of them below 50. Two of the nine played a combined four snaps so I won't mention them. Two guys that were just outside the bottom five, that finished with grades below 60 were James Cook (56) and Ray Davis (57.3). Cook finished the game with 20 yards on six carries, while Davis didn't receive any carries but was graded poorly in the passing game with a grade of 52.9 and had no receptions or targets.
- Dawson Know - 49.3
- Zach Davidson - 51.4
- Curtis Samuel - 52.0
- Dion Dawkins - 52.0
- Connor McGovern - 52.6
Bills' top defensive PFF grades
You know it was a bad day for the defense when one of the players in the top five was graded below a 60. Also, the top two, Von Miller and Cam Lewis only played 38 combined snaps. While Miller's overall grade was solid, his tackle grade was a paltry 34.3, but he also had grades over 70 in rush defense and pass rush. This would indicate that Miller was winning at the point of attack and getting off blocks but couldn't make the tackle.
- Von Miller - 84.7
- Cam Lewis - 81.4
- Christian Benford - 68.2
- DaQuan Jones - 66.0
- Damar Hamlin - 55.5
Bills' worst defensive PFF grades
This is really, really bad. Buffalo had eight players with grades below 50, with two players below 40. One of the players was Matt Milano, who did not fare well last week either, with a grade of 41.3 against the 49ers. This is somewhat worrisome but hopefully, it's just a matter of knocking off the rust. Some names you won't see on the bottom five but need to be called out, are Rasul Douglas, Taron Johnson, and Greg Rousseau. These are three of the Bills' top four or five defenders, but all earned grades below 50.
- Casey Toohill - 36.5
- Matt Milano - 38.9
- Quinton Jefferson - 40.2
- DeWayne Carter - 41.1
- Ja'Marcus Ingram - 42.6