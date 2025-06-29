Bills predicted to replace James Cook with explosive 27-TD running back in 2026
Even if running back James Cook plays for the Buffalo Bills under his current contract in 2025, there's no guarantee he'll be back with the team next season.
Cook is seeking a new contract from the Bills this offseason, but the two sides haven't been able to come to an agreement. It remains to be seen if Cook will play without a new deal.
As of right now, Cook returning to the Bills in 2026 isn't looking good, which means the team may have to replace him. Buffalo may have his heir-apparent on the roster already in Ray Davis, but chances are the team will add more help if Cook departs.
Pro Football and Sports Network's Joe DeLeone thinks that player could be Indiana running back Roman Hemby, who he mocked to Buffalo in the third round of his latest 2026 NFL mock draft.
Hemby is returning for a fifth collegiate season, but he will do so with Indiana after transferring from Maryland.
Hemby's numbers dipped in each of the past two seasons after a breakout campaign in 2022, but he still averaged 4.8 and 4.5 yards per carry in each of the past two seasons, and he has shown he has receiving chops with 112 career catches.
Hemby will have an excellent chance to bounce back in 2025, though, after Indiana's two leading rushers from last season graduated.
Over four years at Maryland, Hemby tallied 2,347 rushing yards, 921 receiving yards and 27 total touchdowns. In 2024, he posted 607 rushing yards, 273 receiving yards and seven scores.
Along with impressive pass-catching skills, Hemby is known for his explosive speed and good vision, which makes him an ideal replacement for Cook, who shares similar skills.
And, he'd be a fantastic complement to Davis, who is known for his powerful, physical running style.
