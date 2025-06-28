Josh Allen's influence on Texas QB Arch Manning revealed at passing academy
Even the greats can learn from others.
Elite quarterback prospect Arch Manning isn't trying to get by on talent alone. The Texas Longhorns' star has made it a point to watch world class quarterback play on film as he continues to develop his game.
While he can sift through plenty of NFL classics and see his two uncles, and grandfather, excelling at the highest level, Manning is currently focusing on the top field generals of the present. Naturally, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, is one of them.
Participating in the passing academy that bears his football-famous surname this week, Manning took questions during a formal media availability and listed three current NFL players who are influencing his repertoire.
"I’m watching a lot of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow right now. Those are my guys. Obviously, [Patrick] Mahomes. I like to take bits and pieces of everyone. I like watching other guys, other great players," said Manning said in video shared by On Texas Football.
TRENDING: 'Door is open' for Bills and James Cook to hammer out new contract this summer
The 21-year-old has obviously had insider access to the Manning Passing Academy over the years, and he was there watching Allen participate as a prospect from Wyoming almost a decade ago.
"I remember watching Josh Allen, when he was at Wyoming, here. Threw it like 75 yards. It's cool to see him where's he's at now," said Manning.
While Allen was considered a somewhat raw prospect, his incredibly unique athletic ability is likely what drove the Bills to select him at No. 7 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.
RELATED: Peyton Manning empathizes with Bills' Josh Allen in one major way
As it turns out, Buffalo made the right choice as Allen has emerged as a human highlight reel, and he provides a meaningful example for the top young prospects of present day as a result.
Of note, Allen won his only career start against Eli Manning, leading the Bills to a 28-14 road win over the New York Giants in 2019. Peyton Manning retired two years before Allen's rookie season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —