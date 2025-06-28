Buffalo Bills predicted to release playmaking LB in 53-man roster prediction
Needing more depth at linebacker, the Buffalo Bills recently signed Shaq Thompson to a one-year deal.
Thompson joins Buffalo with plenty of experience under Sean McDermott. The two spent two seasons together with the Carolina Panthers, which happened to be Thompson's first two years in the league.
Now at 31 years of age, he's no longer the playmaker he once was, but Thompson hopes to contribute on one of the top teams in the NFL. He might not get the chance to do so, however, if The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia's prediction comes true.
Buscaglia projected the Bills' initial 53-man roster, which included five linebackers — but not Thompson.
He did, however, say Buffalo could try and get Thompson back on the practice squad.
"As for the released players, Edefuan Ulofoshio improved as the season went on last year, but he didn’t prove to be such an overwhelming special teams player that would make the Bills feel like they couldn’t subject him to waivers. In this case, the Bills would likely try to get both Ulofoshio and veteran Shaq Thompson back on the practice squad." — Buscaglia
With Thompson being a vested veteran, the Bills could release him and sign him to the practice squad without exposing him to waivers. It would be a smart move strategically, even if it would be surprising to see him released during final cuts.
