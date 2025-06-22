Why James Cook's contract controversy isn't really controversial for Bills
It's beginning to look like an externally-fabricated controversy that may never actually rise to a controversial level.
Running back James Cook, entering the final year of his rookie contract, opted out of the Buffalo Bills' voluntary team activities, and the alarmists were quick to warn of a potential hold out.
Cook, however, silenced any speculation of bad blood between the player and the team when he showed up to June minicamp on time and proceeded to offer official media availability. Not only did he attend, he was a full participant, and Bills' general manager Brandon Beane is confident Cook will be present when training camp practice kicks off on July 23.
Still, the talking heads and commentary writers continue to focus on Cook's contract status as an issue with potentially negative consequences.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton is the latest to preach the importance of a new contract for Cook. Identifying "the most important contract extension candidate for each team," the BR scribe naturally highlighted Cook in the Bills' slot as the running back appears worthy of a new deal "because of recent production and accolades."
While Cook is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl selections, and 1,000-yard rushing campaigns, he only plays about 50 percent of offensive snaps. The Bills have shown a preference for third-down back Ty Johnson in two-minute situations. It's also hard to justify paying Cook similarly to the two-year, $30 million contract that All-Pro Derrick Henry recently snagged.
"Based on an Instagram comment, Cook wants $15 million annually on a new deal. Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters he doesn't see the team "getting something done anytime soon" regarding his extension. The two-time Pro Bowl running back skipped OTAs and attended mandatory minicamp, which may indicate his lack of leverage. He can still hold in during training camp for another push to get a new deal before the season starts in September." — Moe Moton
By the sound of Cook's minicamp comments, a summertime hold out or hold in is likely not in his plans.
“It's my team, and in order for us to win a Super Bowl, compete for a Super Bowl and have a winning season, I have to be out there, be out there with my teammates," said Cook.
As for the most-important Bills' player worthy of an extension in the final year of his contract, starting center Connor McGovern seemingly has a much as an argument as Cook does to be next up.
In summary, multiple signs point to Cook playing for the Bills, and playing well, this season. Anything beyond that is anyone's guess, but if Cook wants a big payday, he'll have to honor his rookie contact and earn it in 2025.
