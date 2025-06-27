Two Bills' offseason additions offer 'high-end potential' to needy defense
The Buffalo Bills passed on the chance to add offensive skill players in the early rounds of the NFL Draft.
Although fans may have been hoping for the next great wide receiver prospect, the Bills concentrated on the defensive side of the ball and heavily reinforced the line and secondary. It may not have been the most exciting approach, but it had to be done according to ESPN expert Jeremy Fowler.
Routinely polling "league scouts, executives and coaches," Fowler built a list of "favorite offseason moves." Although the Bills did not make an appearance, the analyst offered a positive review of their offseason activity while appearing on One Bills Live this week.
“It's fun to get the shiny new toy on offense, but, really, when you dig down into it, this is a team that needed to replenish on defense. From just a depth standpoint, an explosion standpoint, maybe a pass rush explosion standpoint, players with an edge, getting some new ideas in there, some new life," said Fowler.
While the Bills needed to shore up multiple defense, it was by no means a rebuild. The Bills return battle-tested starters at all three levels, including defensive tackle Ed Oliver, cornerback Christian Benford and both linebackers Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard.
"It's a defense that is certainly established, and not in transition, but they could take some flyers on some playmakers that might have some high-end potential. They could be stars or Pro Bowlers down the road. It was sort of a fitting time to do that," said Fowler.
As for Bills' rookies who fall in that "high-end potential" category, Fowler suggested two names —first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston and third-round defensive end Landon Jackson.
"Max Hairston, the corner is really fast, so you can play him in that system, but he plays with an edge, and he'll get in there and be physical," said Fowler.
Hairston, the No. 30 overall selection, ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and he seems "willing to go hit ya." As it's set up heading into training camp, the rookie will battle against veterans Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson for starting CB2 duties.
"Landon Jackson was considered a player that could have gone a little higher than he did, so that's probably good value for where they got him. I forget the exact pick number, but sort of a welcomed draft," said Fowler.
The Bills were able to snag Jackson, a two-time All-Southeastern Conference performer, at No. 72 overall. He also tested tremendously well at the Combine and he fits the tall, physical prototype that Buffalo has targeted at the edge rusher position in recent years.
The early reaction to those two picks is encouraging to say the least.
