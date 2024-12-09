Bills QB Josh Allen is in exclusive company as he reached this career milestone
Despite losing to the Los Angeles Rams in a 44-42 barn burner, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continued to prove why he belongs in the NFL history books.
In the epic shootout versus Los Angeles, the MVP frontrunner completed 22 of 37 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns and tallied another 82 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Allen also became the first player in NFL history to throw and pass for three touchdowns each in a single game. His heroic efforts unfortunately didn't translate to a victory for the Bills, but he did reach an important career milestone this weekend.
Per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg via ESPN Stats & Info, Buffalo's superstar quarterback surpassed 250 career touchdowns this weekend. He did so in 107 games, which ties Patrick Mahomes for fewest games to hit that mark. After his six touchdown performance, Allen's career total is now sitting at 254 -- 190 passing, 62 rushing, and 2 receiving touchdowns.
Through 13 games this year, Josh Allen has passed for 23 touchdowns, rushed for nine, and "caught" one to bring his season total up to 33. While this hasn't been his statistical best year on paper, Buffalo's field general has consistently shown up in moments that matter the most for the team -- giving him very solid ground to prove why he's this year's MVP favorite.