Blockbuster Bills-Bengals trade proposal adds $62 million difference-maker in Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for another season in which they are legit Super Bowl contenders, so anything and everything should be on the table in regard to improving the roster.
On paper, the Bills have a good situation at edge rusher, which is one of the most important positions in the NFL. Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa are back for another season, and Buffalo replaced Von Miller with Joey Bosa.
The problem with that group is that Bosa has injury concerns. The former Los Angeles Chargers star has missed 23 games over the past three seasons and he's already dealing with a calf issue that will keep him out until training camp.
"Joey Bosa will not participate today, he pulled a calf," head coach Sean McDermott revealed during OTAs. "I believe it was late last week, Thursday I believe. So, he'll be out for, more than likely, the foreseeable springtime, at least, and then we'll get into training camp, should be good to go by training camp."
In the wake of the Bosa injury news, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay wants to see the Bills take action and pull off a blockbuster trade for Cincinnati Bengals star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.
The proposal sees the Bills give up a second-round pick to acquire a true difference-maker who could instantly increase Buffalo's chances of winning a Super Bowl.
"The Buffalo Bills would be a fantastic fit for the edge rusher," the Bleacher Report analyst said. "The team is in need of more pass-rushing prowess, especially with offseason acquisition Joey Bosa already dealing with injuries that have kept him out of practice."
After leading the NFL in sacks over the past two years combined, and after leading the league in that category in 2024 with 17.5, Hendrickson is understandably looking for a raise.
However, things are going very poorly between the Bengals and Hendrickson, who has publicly criticized his team for its handling of the contract situation and has even stated he won't play for Cincinnati under his current contract.
If things don't improve and Hendrickson continues to hold out, which he is currently doing at mandatory minicamp, Cincinnati could trade him.
It goes without saying how great acquiring Hendrickson would be for the Bills, but such a blockbuster trade remains highly unlikely.
Not only would the Bills have to give up draft capital, which in and of itself could be expensive, but Buffalo would then have to turn around and pay Hendrickson big money.
According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Bengals offered Hendrickson a deal that pays him roughly $28 million, but that wasn't good enough.
Chances are, Hendrickson will want top-of-the market money, or something close to it. That would put his demands at around $35-$40 million annually.
Spotrac's projection for Hendrickson comes in under that at two years and $62.9 million, which works out to about $31.5 million annually.
There just doesn't seem to be a scenario in which the Bills can afford such a commitment. In fact, with just $1.6 million in cap space currently, Buffalo may not even be able to fit in Hendrickson's current salary, which is far cheaper.
Current salary cap projections have the Bills over in 2026 by $417,000 , and just $46.4 million under in 2027.
If general manager Brandon Beane is able to find a way to make it work, the Bills absolutely should get involved in Hendrickson, but we're very skeptical that he'll be able to do that.
