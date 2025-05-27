Bills already have an injury concern with veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa as OTAs begin
The Buffalo Bills opened up their organized team activities (OTAs) workouts on Tuesday and already have an injury concern with veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott met with the media on Tuesday and revealed that Bosa pulled a calf muscle and will "more than likely" miss the rest of the spring but should be good to go for training camp.
"Joey Bosa will not participate today, he pulled a calf," said McDermott. "I believe it was late last week, Thursday I believe. So, he'll be out for, more than likely, the foreseeable springtime, at least, and then we'll get into training camp, should be good to go by training camp.
"Understand, it just happened late last week, so still in kind of the exploratory phase of what that's going to mean," McDermott added.
While it's good to hear that Bosa won't miss out on the most important part of the offseason, this is still quite a troubling development considering Bosa's injury history.
Bosa, who signed a $12.6 million deal earlier this offseason to replace Von Miller, has played in 12 games or less in five of his nine NFL seasons. Over the past three years, Bosa missed 23 games, including 12 in 2022, eight in 2023 and three in 2024.
Making his injury issues more concerning is the fact that Bosa, who has played just two full seasons during his career, is about to turn 30 in July and injury issues tend to get worse, not better, as players age.
Aside from Bosa, the Bills have Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa returning, and those two will allow Buffalo to manage Bosa's reps throughout the season. Having Bosa for the playoffs is the most important thing.
Buffalo also signed Michael Hoecht and drafted Landon Jackson, but Hoecht will miss the first six games because of a suspension.
Those two will allow the Bills to manage Bosa's reps throughout the season in order to ensure he's healthy for the playoffs, where Bosa will obviously be needed most.
Hopefully, this will be the only injury hiccup Bosa experiences in 2025, but history suggests that won't be the case.
