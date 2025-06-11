Sean McDermott names nine Bills who won't participate during minicamp due to injury
All players, even running back James Cook, are in attendance at Buffalo Bills' minicamp, but not all are healthy.
According to head coach Sean McDermott, a total of nine players are sidelined for the three-day camp that kicked off Tuesday in Orchard Park.
“The other guys that will not practice due to injury, at this point at least, are KJ Hamler, Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Connor McGovern, Joey Bosa, Baylon Spector, Cole Bishop, and Damar Hamlin," said McDermott, who also added newly-signed linebacker Shaq Thompson to the list of infirmed.
Wide receiver KJ Hamler and center Connor McGovern were the lone two offensive players unavailable. The former's ailment is not known while the latter could still be nursing the right shoulder he reportedly banged up during the playoff run.
"All are in kind of different situations as it relates to coming off injury, back from maybe a surgery or a recent tweak here," said McDermott.
As for the two key defensive names on the list, one is coming off surgery and the other is battling a minor calf strain.
Johnson is working his way back from offseason surgery after reportedly playing the AFC Championship Game with a torn labrum. The do-it-all nickel cornerback was wearing a red non-contact jersey during OTAs practices last week.
Prior to a May 27 OTAs session, McDermott announced that Bosa strained a calf and would most likely be shut down for the remainder of the offseason program as a result. The Bills signed the four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher in March despite a checkered injury history. Bosa was seen working off to the side on Tuesday in Orchard Park, a likely sign that the calf strain is minor.
When it comes to any of the aforementioned players and their expected availability for training camp, the head coach isn't anticipating any issues to linger into the summer.
“Not at this point, to my knowledge," said McDermott.
Although he is only one of nine, Thompson confirmed his timeline and it jives with what McDermott speculated.
"I'll be ready by training camp," said Thompson, an 11-year veteran who played under McDermott with the Carolina Panthers a decade ago.
