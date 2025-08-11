Bills' Brandon Beane reveals how Super Bowl LIX validated defensive philosophy
When the Philadelphia Eagles pressured Patrick Mahomes into mistakes and surprising mediocrity in last February's Super Bowl LIX, the Buffalo Bills took notice.
As a team eliminated by Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Playoffs four times in five years, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane took strength and conformation from what the Eagles were able to do with who is widely regarded as the best quarterback in the NFL: 25 pressure on 0 blitzes.
MORE: Sean McDermott excited for 'who can really get back' to Bills' practice this week
"It reinforced what we're trying to do," Beane said on a recent episode of ESPN's This is Football. "We believe you have to have a franchise quarterback, a good O-line and a good D-line. So whether that game happened or not, we're continuing on in our direction. But, yes, it reinforced what we think is the right plan."
Shortly after free agency began, the Bills addressed the goal of getting pressure on Mahomes by signing veteran Pro Bowl pass-rusher Joey Bosa. The experiment to sign a similar asset in Von Miller failed, but Beane is steadfast in his commitment to getting over the Mahomes hump and land the Bills in another Super Bowl.
MORE: Bold prediction has Bills winning the Super Bowl, but not before more disappointment
"it may just be getting one more stop to advance to the big one," Beane said. "Even the best offenses can get rattled if you get a lead and then pressure the quarterback."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —