Bills' Brandon Beane reveals how Super Bowl LIX validated defensive philosophy

After watching the Philadelphia Eagles pressure Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX, Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane doubled-down on his team's defensive philosophy.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) and linebacker Josh Sweat (19) tackle Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
When the Philadelphia Eagles pressured Patrick Mahomes into mistakes and surprising mediocrity in last February's Super Bowl LIX, the Buffalo Bills took notice.

As a team eliminated by Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Playoffs four times in five years, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane took strength and conformation from what the Eagles were able to do with who is widely regarded as the best quarterback in the NFL: 25 pressure on 0 blitzes.

"It reinforced what we're trying to do," Beane said on a recent episode of ESPN's This is Football. "We believe you have to have a franchise quarterback, a good O-line and a good D-line. So whether that game happened or not, we're continuing on in our direction. But, yes, it reinforced what we think is the right plan."

Joey Bosa
Bills edge Joey Bosa cuts inside of the block of Larry Ogunjobi during position drills during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 7, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shortly after free agency began, the Bills addressed the goal of getting pressure on Mahomes by signing veteran Pro Bowl pass-rusher Joey Bosa. The experiment to sign a similar asset in Von Miller failed, but Beane is steadfast in his commitment to getting over the Mahomes hump and land the Bills in another Super Bowl.

"it may just be getting one more stop to advance to the big one," Beane said. "Even the best offenses can get rattled if you get a lead and then pressure the quarterback."

Patrick Mahomes
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

