Sean McDermott excited for 'who can really get back' to Bills' practice this week
The good news is that the Buffalo Bills made it through their first preseason game unscathed in terms of any new significant injuries.
Even with an almost fully clean opener, however, the Bills still have 13 players on the shelf, none of whom participated in Saturday's exhibition loss to the New York Giants.
While quarterback Josh Allen, right tackle Spencer Brown and running back James Cook were all healthy scratches for different reasons, a large contingent sat out due to injuries.
A number of those injured players, however, are close to returning to action, including veteran wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who has been nursing a hamstring issue.
The hope is that Samuel, along with others like second-year safety Cole Bishop and starting linebacker Terrel Bernard, can get back into the flow at some point this week. Bishop is dealing with a quad injury, and Bernard is hampered by a hamstring.
"I'm excited this week to see who can really get back. I am," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott following the August 9 preseason opener.
The Bills will travel to Chicago on Thursday for a joint practice with the Bears on Friday. The two teams will play a preseason game on Sunday, August 17 at 8 p.m. ET.
"I mean, we've had a number of guys kind of in that, just over here, that grouping, and they're working hard. They are. Curt's [Samuel] one of them. And he knows, and they all know, availability is important. It's time to go and the season's not far away," said McDermott.
Bills' Inactives (Preseason Week 1)
WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)
K Tyler Bass (pelvis)
RB James Cook (healthy scratch)
LB Terrel Bernard (hamstring)
S Taylor Rapp (knee)
WR Khakil Shakir (ankle)
QB Josh Allen (healthy scratch)
S Cole Bishop (quad)
CB Maxwell Hairston (knee — LCL)
LB Dorian Williams (leg)
OLB Shaq Thompson (hamstring)
OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (calf — PUP)
OL Tylan Grable (concussion)
OL Alec Anderson (knee)
RT Spencer Brown (healthy scratch)
WR Kaden Prather (hamstring)
