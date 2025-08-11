Bills Central

Sean McDermott excited for 'who can really get back' to Bills' practice this week

The Buffalo Bills will begin prepartions for Preseason Game No. 2 against the Chicago Bears this week, and the head coach hopes to have a shorter injured list

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel returns the ball during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel returns the ball during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
The good news is that the Buffalo Bills made it through their first preseason game unscathed in terms of any new significant injuries.

Even with an almost fully clean opener, however, the Bills still have 13 players on the shelf, none of whom participated in Saturday's exhibition loss to the New York Giants.

While quarterback Josh Allen, right tackle Spencer Brown and running back James Cook were all healthy scratches for different reasons, a large contingent sat out due to injuries.

A number of those injured players, however, are close to returning to action, including veteran wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who has been nursing a hamstring issue.

The hope is that Samuel, along with others like second-year safety Cole Bishop and starting linebacker Terrel Bernard, can get back into the flow at some point this week. Bishop is dealing with a quad injury, and Bernard is hampered by a hamstring.

Terrel Bernard
Buffalo Bills linebackers Matt Milano and Terrell Bernard head to another area of their practice field during voluntary workouts on May 27, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'm excited this week to see who can really get back. I am," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott following the August 9 preseason opener.

The Bills will travel to Chicago on Thursday for a joint practice with the Bears on Friday. The two teams will play a preseason game on Sunday, August 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

"I mean, we've had a number of guys kind of in that, just over here, that grouping, and they're working hard. They are. Curt's [Samuel] one of them. And he knows, and they all know, availability is important. It's time to go and the season's not far away," said McDermott.

Cole Bishop
Bills defensive back,Cole Bishop, pushes back Javon Solomon during a drill on opening day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills' Inactives (Preseason Week 1)

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)

K Tyler Bass (pelvis)

RB James Cook (healthy scratch)

LB Terrel Bernard (hamstring)

S Taylor Rapp (knee)

WR Khakil Shakir (ankle)

QB Josh Allen (healthy scratch)

S Cole Bishop (quad)

CB Maxwell Hairston (knee — LCL)

LB Dorian Williams (leg)

OLB Shaq Thompson (hamstring)

OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (calf — PUP)

OL Tylan Grable (concussion)

OL Alec Anderson (knee)

RT Spencer Brown (healthy scratch)

WR Kaden Prather (hamstring)

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

