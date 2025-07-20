Bills Central

Buffalo Bills 53-man roster prediction entering 2025 training camp

Who will make the initial Buffalo Bills 53-man roster?

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills Jacob Bayer, Sedrick Van-Pran-Granger, Tylan Grable, Alec Anderson, Dion Dawkins, and Connor McGovern line up and stretch during OTAs.
Buffalo Bills Jacob Bayer, Sedrick Van-Pran-Granger, Tylan Grable, Alec Anderson, Dion Dawkins, and Connor McGovern line up and stretch during OTAs. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills will kick off training camp on Wednesday, July 23, as they prepare for the 2025 season. We all know their last campaign didn't end the way they hoped, but they still have a strong roster capable of competing against any team in the NFL.

Buffalo returns the majority of their starters this season, and added several new players who are expected to make an impact — most of whom are on the defensive side of the ball. Still, they'll lean heavily on Josh Allen, James Cook, and the rest of the offense as they chase a title.

That being said, let's take a look at how their 53 man roster could look when Week 1 arrives.

Quarterback (2)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw the ball during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw the ball during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
  • Josh Allen
  • Mitchell Trubisky

Running Back (4):

  • James Cook
  • Ray Davis
  • Ty Johnson
  • Reggie Gilliam

Wide Receiver (6):

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
  • Keon Coleman
  • Khalil Shakir
  • Joshua Palmer
  • Curtis Samuel
  • Elijah Moore
  • Kaden Prather

Tight End (3):

  • Dalton Kincaid
  • Dawson Knox
  • Jackson Hawes

Offensive Line (9):

  • Dion Dawkins
  • David Edwards
  • Connor McGovern
  • O'Cyrus Torrence
  • Spencer Brown
  • Chase Lundt
  • Tylan Gable
  • Sedrick Van Pan-Granger
  • Alec Anderson

Defensive Line (10):

Buffalo Bills edge Landon Jackson works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills edge Landon Jackson works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
  • Greg Rousseau
  • Ed Oliver
  • DaQuan Jones
  • Joey Bosa
  • AJ Epenesa
  • Landon Jackson
  • Javon Solomon
  • TJ Sanders
  • DeWayne Carter
  • Deone Walker

Michael Hoecht, Larry Ogunjobi (Suspended)

Linebacker (5):

  • Terrel Bernard
  • Matt Milano
  • Dorian Williams
  • Edufan Ulofoshio
  • Joe Andreeson

Cornerback (6):

Buffalo Bills CBs Maxwell Hairston and Christian Benford during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills CBs Maxwell Hairston and Christian Benford during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
  • Christian Benford
  • Taron Johnson
  • Maxwell Hairston
  • Tre'Davious White
  • Ja'Marcus Ingram
  • Dorian Strong

Safety (5):

  • Taylor Rapp
  • Cole Bishop
  • Damar Hamlin
  • Darrick Forrest
  • Jordan Hancock

Specialists (3):

  • Tyler Bass (K)
  • Jake Camarda (P)
  • Reid Ferguson (LS)

There aren't many surprises throughout. There has been talk Mike White could supplant Mitch Trubisky as QB2, but the front office and coaching staff like Trubisky more than the general public. Cornerback and safety could be interesting positions to watch with several rookies battling for spots, and they have three make it in the secondary in this prediction.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Buffalo's toughest decisions will come when Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht return from suspension. They'll need to make room for both, but finding a spot for potential impact players after six weeks shouldn't be too difficult.

