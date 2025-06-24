Pressure for Bills to win Super Bowl rising to all-time high
The Buffalo Bills have been playoff participants in each of the last six seasons, but the team hasn't made a Super Bowl in that timeframe.
It's been 31 years since the Bills were last in the Super Bowl, and they hope to end that drought this season.
FOX Sports contributor Ben Arthur believes this has been a vital offseason for the Bills as the pressure mounts to make a Super Bowl appearance.
"Losers of four straight playoff games to the Chiefs, the Bills must figure out how to get over the hump to reach a Super Bowl. The pressure in Buffalo has ramped up with Josh Allen, in his prime, coming off an MVP season," Arthur wrote.
Allen, 29, is entering his eighth season as the Bills starting quarterback, and even though he has a new six-year, $330 million contract, that shouldn't make him feel more comfortable.
He likely isn't going anywhere as Buffalo's starter, but the former Wyoming quarterback shouldn't feel content about the team's ability to fall short in the playoffs year after year.
The hope is that an improved supporting cast around him and a revamped defense could be the missing pieces that allow Allen to carry the team across the finish line.
Allen and the Bills are set to report to training camp on July 22, while the rookies arrive a week earlier on July 15.
