Bills HC shares secret behind lockdown CB duo's stellar start to 2024 season
The Buffalo Bills’ defense got off to a slightly rocky start to the 2024 campaign, allowing 17 points in the first half of their Week 1 clash with the Arizona Cardinals; the unit has been stellar throughout the past six quarters, however, allowing just 13 points as its continued humming despite injuries keeping several of its key starters off the field.
Several defenders have stood out throughout the dominant stretch, but perhaps no two have been more consistently stellar than Christian Benford and Rasul Douglas, who, through two weeks, grade out as two of the analytically better cornerbacks in the NFL. They’ve combined for 18 tackles throughout the young season, with Benford, in particular, matching his patented technically sound play with splash plays in the form of one pass deflection and one interception.
The duo’s remarkable play has allowed Buffalo’s historically strong secondary to continue its dominance into the 2024 campaign despite the offseason departures of Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Tre’Davious White; the Bills limited fourth-overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. to one reception for four yards in Week 1 before holding the dynamic Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill to 41 and 24 yards, respectively, in Week 2. The presence of Benford and Douglas has allowed Buffalo to essentially eliminate its opposition's top passing weapons from the game, with Benford looking like one of the league’s top defensive backs through the early stretch.
Head coach Sean McDermott talked about the tandem’s early-season play during his Wednesday media availability, telling reporters that their off-field relationship has allowed their on-field chemistry to flourish.
“It seems like they’ve formed a nice little bond off the field, as well,” McDermott said. “I think that’s important. Rasul’s been in the league a little bit longer than CB, and he can share some of his wisdom with CB and how things work, and the journey, right, of an NFL corner. That’s been interesting and fun to watch. I think it’s helped CB, as well, and maybe in some ways helped Rasul, as well, just getting CB’s thoughts on some things, maybe playing specifically in this defense since he’s actually been in it a little bit longer than Rasul.”
Their off-field relationship has been mutually beneficial; Douglas, who has been in the league since 2017, has offered Benford general league advice and veteran guidance, while the now third-year defender has helped Douglas, who was acquired by Buffalo at the 2023 trade deadline, adjust to the team’s defensive scheme. Many expected the Bills’ defense to miss a beat early in the campaign given the offseason turnover and recent injuries suffered by Matt Milano, Taron Johnson, and Terrel Bernard; it hasn’t thus far, with Benford and Douglas being a significant part of the reason why it has maintained its excellence.
The tandem may have their hands full this week when Buffalo hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars, as wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabriel Davis present interesting matchups on either side of the field. They’ll have at least some familiarity with Davis, however, as the 25-year-old played for the Bills from 2020–2023; next week’s Monday Night Football clash kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
