Bills trading for Cooper Kupp could drastically impact one of their top receivers
Cooper Kupp to the Buffalo Bills has been a hot topic going around. Analysts like former NFL quarterback David Carr say the move makes a lot of sense.
But how would the Bills receiving corps have to adapt to a new weapon alongside them?
Reports came out Monday that the Super Bowl LVI MVP would be available this offseason via trade. Kupp, who will be 32 in June, is currently signed to play for the Rams through the 2026 season.
There are also reports out there saying that Los Angeles would be willing to pay roughly $7.5 million of his 2025 base salary, which could entice more teams to seek his services.
“My understanding is the Rams are at least willing to eat some of the money, potentially paying down the $7.5 million signing bonus which, a lot of that is fully guaranteed for Kupp, maybe easing the burden on an acquiring team, maybe making a trade a little easier,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Super Bowl Live (H/T Rams Wire).
Although Kupp is going through somewhat of a decline as a player, he is still one of the steadiest targets in the league after he posted 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns across 12 games in 2024.
But if he were to come to Buffalo, how could he coexist with the others, particularly Khalil Shakir?
Kupp and Shakir are two of the top slot receivers in football. In 2024, according to Razzball, Kupp tied for the sixth-highest mark in the league in percentage of slot snaps (76%), while Shakir ranked 15th at 66%. Kupp also ranked fourth amongst receivers in fantasy football points per game at 11.1 from the slot, while Shakir's 8.0 ranked ninth overall in the league.
Both are quarterback-friendly overall too, as they both garnered passer ratings of over 107.5 when targeted and drop percentages of 2% or lower.
But would adding a player like Kupp mean that Shakir would not flourish? Not necessarily. Kupp effectively operated similar spaces on the field as former Bills receiver Robert Woods when they played together for the Rams from 2017 to 2021. But they particularly clicked from 2019 to 2020, as Kupp totaled 2,135 yards, 186 receptions and 13 touchdowns, while Woods posted 180 catches for 2,070 yards and eight scores.
So there's evidence out there that it could work, in a vacuum. And Buffalo should know Kupp can still play, seeing how his five catches, 92 yards and touchdown helped them carve the Bills defense up in a shootout win in Los Angeles in December.