Buffalo Bills could make big offseason Josh Allen contract move
The Buffalo Bills are set to face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday evening in a massive divisional round playoff showdown.
Josh Allen and company have been one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL all season long. However, the Ravens have been viewed as that kind of team as well.
While all eyes are on the upcoming matchup, there are a lot of storylines to start paying attention to for the upcoming offseason as well. One of those storylines could have to do with Allen's contract.
Right now, Allen's contract has him signed through 2028. He agreed to a major six-year, $258 million contract back in 2021.
At the time, the Bills front-loaded the contract. Allen is scheduled to make just $14.5 million in 2025, which is obviously a lot lower than quarterbacks of his talent level get paid.
Looking ahead to the offseason, Buffalo could look to make a contract alteration with Allen.
NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport has reported that the Bills could revisit his deal and alter it so that he gets paid more for the 2025 season and through the remainder of his contract.
If there was any quarterback deserving of a pay raise, it would be Allen. He has put together a masterful 2024 season and is one of the best quarterbacks in football.
Buffalo needs to make sure that it does right by its superstar quarterback.
Throughout the 2024 season, Allen completed 63.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also racked up 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers are worth a pay raise. There is no reason for Allen to be making so little money compared to some of the other quarterbacks projected to make more than him.
More than likely, the Bills will look to get something done contract-wise with Allen in the offseason. It's the right thing to do and Rapoport's report certainly makes it sound like Buffalo is already considering how to do it.