Buffalo Bills could steal 49ers star linebacker
The Buffalo Bills will need to make some additions during the upcoming NFL offseason in order to fix some of the holes that have become apparent during the 2024 season.
One area that the Bills could use more talent is at the linebacker position.
Matt Milano has been good this season, but Buffalo needs more help in the middle of their defense. They don't have to overspend to bring someone onboard, but if a bargain deal comes up they should pursue it.
With that in mind, one potential option will become available when NFL free agency opens up.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus has suggested that San Francisco 49ers' linebacker Dre Greenlaw could be a potential fit for Buffalo.
"The Bills are projected to field around only $3 million in cap space going into next year, but there’s a chance they could land a player of Greenlaw’s caliber, given his injury history," Locker wrote.
"When Greenlaw is on the field, there’s little doubt about his skill. From 2022 to 2023, Greenlaw ranked 14th in PFF overall grade (78.2) and seventh in PFF coverage grade (84.0) among qualified linebackers. He’d go from one contender to another and fix a major hole if the financials could be worked out."
Greenlaw could be a massive addition for the Bills if he is healthy and they end up working out a deal with him. There is a lot that would need to happen, but he's exactly the kind of impact piece that Buffalo needs.
During the 2024 NFL season with the 49ers, Greenlaw only ended up playing in two games. However, back in the 2023 campaign, he played in 15 games and racked up 120 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and four defended passes.
When he's healthy, Greenlaw is a tackle machine. He is also a leader.
Only time will tell and there is a chance that the Bills won't even show interest in Greenlaw. But, if they want to make an impact addition and the price is right, he would be a potential option.
All of that being said, this is just an idea and not a report of expected interest. Greenlaw is going to be a sleeper free agency target for quite a few teams and is a name to watch for Buffalo.