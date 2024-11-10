Bills down two primary WRs vs. Colts as Amari Cooper headlines inactives list
The Buffalo Bills will officially be without wide receiver Amari Cooper in their Week 10 contest with the Indianapolis Colts, as the five-time Pro Bowler headlines the team’s inactives list ahead of the bout. He’s joined by wide receiver Keon Coleman, fullback Reggie Gilliam, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, offensive lineman Will Clapp, and wide receiver K.J. Hamler; Coleman was ruled out for this weekend’s game on Friday afternoon.
Cooper, whom the Bills acquired in a mid-October trade with the Cleveland Browns, suffered a wrist injury in Buffalo’s Week 8 win over the Seattle Seahawks; the ailment kept him sidelined for Week 9. Though he’s been a limited participant in each practice since picking up the injury, he just started to take part in the pass-catching portions of drills on Friday. He's caught five passes for 69 yards and one touchdown in two games for the team thus far.
Coleman injured his wrist in the final minute of Buffalo’s Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins; quarterback Josh Allen targeted him on a deep pass that was broken up by Miami safety Jordan Poyer, with the veteran defender initiating contact with the head and seemingly crushing Coleman’s hand with his helmet. The rookie left the game and underwent tests on his wrist throughout the week, with head coach Sean McDermott telling reporters on Friday that the injury is likely to sideline Coleman for several weeks.
The Bills hope to replace Cooper and Coleman’s production by spreading the ball out amongst their receivers, dressing five in Indianapolis; the team signed speedster Jalen Virgil to their active roster on Friday before elevating Hamler and Tyrell Shavers to the 53-man unit for this week’s game on Saturday (though Hamler is inactive).
The rest of the inactives list is unsurprising; Clapp and Ulofoshio are inactives list mainstays at this point, and Gilliam is currently working through a hip injury. Undrafted free agent Joe Andreessen is active, meaning that he’ll serve as the team’s backup middle linebacker in place of Baylon Spector, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.
