Why this Bengals Pro Bowler is Bills OT Dion Dawkins' 'favorite player' to play against
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals have become well acquainted over the past several seasons as the two have emerged as prominent contenders in the AFC. Two franchises that are forever linked thanks to Cincinnati’s role in ending Buffalo’s 17-year postseason drought, the pair of small-market teams have more in common than not; the historically proud clubs with rich histories and strong communal ties each fell on extended periods of hard times, but each has re-emerged into the national spotlight in recent years on the backs of their respective foundational quarterbacks.
The Bills and Bengals have, thus, faced off against each other in several high-profile games over the past few seasons. They met in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, a game that was suspended due to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest early in the contest (Hamlin miraculously made a full recovery). Buffalo and Cincinnati would meet again a few weeks later in an AFC Divisional Round playoff matchup, with the Bengals winning 27-10. The two clubs most recently played each other in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign, with Cincinnati again winning 24-18.
Given their frequent recent meetings, Buffalo offensive tackle Dion Dawkins has become well aware of the Bengals’ pass-rushers, taking a liking to one edge defender, in particular. During a recent appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Dawkins praised Cincinnati defender Trey Hendrickson, noting that he’s his “favorite player” for one particular reason.
“I am very confident in my game as of right now. I think, and I know, that if I’m not the best left tackle, I’m [one of] the best left tackles in the NFL,” Dawkins said. “My favorite player that I play against is Trey [Hendrickson] from the Bengals. Trey Hendrickson. He is one of the best players that I think, just mentally, physically, just what he does on the football field. He comes out there and he plays with no gloves on.
“That is one of those weird tells that when you come out on the football field and you see a player, and you’re looking at him on snap one, and you’re like, ‘Alright, his helmet is tied up. He has his shoes, swag check. Let’s see what type of player he is.’ And then you look at his hands and he has no gloves on; for a player that plays with his hands all game, that means that you’re just a little, he’s a real football player. And then he comes and he hits you every single play, boom, boom, boom, boom. Every rep, every play, he’s coming at you. That tells you that you have to be on your P’s and Q’s no matter what.”
As Dawkins alludes to, it takes a different mindset to play the game of football without gloves for a litany of reasons. Not only do gloves add an extra layer of protection, but as a defender playing in the AFC North, Hendrickson often competes in poor weather. It gets cold late in the season. Hendrickson, however, doesn’t let this impact him—he just goes out and plays football.
And ‘play football’ is something that he’s done at an elite level since signing with the Bengals in the 2021 offseason. Long a solid defender for the New Orleans Saints, Hendrickson has established himself as one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers over his three seasons in Cincinnati, recording 39.5 sacks, 34 tackles for loss, and nine forced fumbles. He’s recorded one tackle and two quarterback hits in his recent appearances against the Bills, recording 12 total pressures in these contests, per PFF.
While Hendrickson has not found as much success against Buffalo as he has against other clubs throughout his Bengals stint, he’s still made an impact on the Bills’ stalwart left tackle. Cincinnati does not appear on Buffalo’s 2024 schedule, so if the two teams do ultimately meet, it will again be in the postseason.
