Bills star James Cook left out of NFL executive-polled RB ranking
Consensus regarding a particular player often differs between those ‘in’ and ‘out’ of a sport—it’s why, particularly in the NFL, you often see ‘late risers’ ahead of the draft, or a player sign for vastly more (or less) than they were expected to in free agency.
ESPN is helping fans get a better gauge of how those within the NFL—namely executives, coaches, and scouts—view the league’s stars by polling its employees on the top 10 players at each position ahead of the 2024 season. The outlet kicked this year’s series off with a ranking of the top 10 running backs in the NFL, on which Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is left on the outside looking in.
Cook is not mentioned among the top 10 backs in the league, this despite finishing the 2023 season fourth amongst his position in rushing yards (1,122) and sixth in the league in yards from scrimmage (1,567). The 24-year-old is instead only included as an honorable mention, with ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler writing the following:
Related: Standout WR named Bills' 'prospect to watch' ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
“Cook ranked second behind McCaffrey in explosive plays with 40. ‘[He] runs outside zone well, putting foot in ground and getting up field,’ an NFL offensive coach said. ‘Very productive year. Can catch out of the backfield.’”
It seems like a snub, especially considering Cook is coming off a breakout sophomore effort in which he finished near the top of the league in most metrics deemed important to running back production. If the formula you’re using doesn’t result in a player who was fourth amongst backs in rushing and sixth in the league in scrimmage yards cracking the top 10 at his position, perhaps you need to check your math.
That said, there are some obvious deficiencies to Cook’s game. Though he showed improved vision and decision-making in his second year, he struggled with drops as a pass catcher, dropping seven passes, per PFF. Several of these came in timely moments or on potential scoring plays. He was also tied for second amongst running backs with four total fumbles (two of which he lost)—perhaps league employees simply view him as a solid, but unspectacular option who struggles with ball security.
It’s also difficult to point to anyone included in ESPN’s league-polled top 10 and definitively state Cook is a better back than them at this juncture. Appearing at No. 8, 9, and 10 on the outlet’s list are Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry, and Travis Etienne—though Cook is a well-liked figure amongst the Buffalo faithful, you’d likely be hard-pressed to find any Bills fan who would take him over any of those players.
This could just be an example of league consensus not matching that of the general—or, in this case, Buffalo—fan. Cook will have the opportunity to make his placement on next year’s rendition of the ranking undeniable by turning in another solid effort in the 2024 campaign; he’ll again be paired with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who propelled Cook’s development after taking interim play-calling duties midway through last season to the tune of 137 touches for 730 yards.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —