Buffalo Bills defender reveals huge reason team finds so much success
After beginning the season with the Dallas Cowboys, Jordan Phillips has found his way back home to the Buffalo Bills.
The 6-foot-6 and 340-pound defensive tackle has had a lot of success with the Bills throughout his career and was happy to come back and help the team pursue a Super Bowl.
Phillips has played in three games since returning to the Bills, racking up three total tackles.
Recently, Phillips was asked about why he always seems to be better and more impactful when he's playing in Buffalo as opposed to the other teams he has played for. He offered a very intriguing response.
“They let you do what you are here to do," Phillips said. "There's no outside nonsense, there's no, ‘uh, you gotta worry about making this person happy, you gotta put on a certain face to make Sean (McDermott) happy.’ Be on time, be respectful, and play good football, and you're gonna thrive here in Buffalo. And that's a real culture thing. It's not about, you know, money, I guess, you know? You're here to win football.”
Basically, the Bills have developed an amazing culture and they put players in positions to play their game. There's nothing more that a player could ask for from a team.
Looking back at Phillips' best career season, it came with Buffalo in 2019. In that year, he racked up 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. No other season he has played has come anywhere close to the production he had in that year.
That being said, Phillips and the rest of the Bills have one huge goal in mind this year. They want to win a championship.
Over the last four years, they have had chances to make a Super Bowl run. Unfortunately, they haven't been able to take advantage of those opportunities.
Hopefully, this is the year that they finally figure it out in the playoffs and can get the job done.
