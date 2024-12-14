What has caused Ed Oliver's lack of production in 2024

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver admits he has lacked urgency this year, but now “We’re pissed off."
There seems to have been a change with Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver, particularly after coming off his best season as a pro in 2023.
In 2023 Oliver had an outstanding season with career highs in tackles (51), tackles for loss (14) and sacks (9.5). Through 11 games this year, it's been a different tale, as Oliver has just 20 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. Only three defensive tackles in the NFL had more pressure than Oliver’s 72 last season.
Some might consider the four-year, $68 million contract, which Oliver signed before the 2023 season, a massive mistake by the Bills.
The deal to lock up Oliver may have originally looked good on paper, with his 2023 results showcasing Oliver's ability to both get to the quarterback and clog up the middle of the line. This season, however, he has not shown those abilities and his stats are considerably down.
But why? Is this a case of injury, skill, the Bills' defensive scheme, or how Oliver is being attacked by opposing teams.
Injury
Oliver did miss two games in October after suffering a hamstring injury in week 4. He has returned and been in the lineup each week since, but for a player that relies on explosiveness to make an impact, this type injury will certainly limit his ability to quickly get off the ball to make plays.
Double Teams
One factor to consider is how often he has been double-teamed throughout the season. PFF analyzed how often a defensive linemen was double-teamed during the first five weeks of the season. Oliver was number one on the Bills, as he was attacked by two offensive blockers on 44.9% of the run defensive snaps. That trend has not changed through three-plus months of the season. Opposing coordinators are scheming to control Oliver's impact and sending multiple blockers his way on many run plays.
On the positive side, this should free up other Bills' defensive players to make a play. And it is. We are seeing other Bills defensive linemen have career years.
Greg Rousseau got off to an incredible start and is leading the Bills in sacks with 6.5. Other defensive linemen such as A.J. Epenesa, Von Miller and DaQuan Jones are reaping the benefits from the focus on their defensive line teammate, as each of them are the next three leaders in sacks on the team. Further, the next level of defenders is being freed up to make plays - linebacker Dorian Williams has 98 tackles this season and safety Damar Hamlin has 83 tackles.
Linebacker Terrel Bernard acknowledges that players around Oliver need to make plays to reduce the double team emphasis opposing teams are placing on on Oliver. “If I’m not coming downhill and taking the double teams off of him, then he’s got 650-700 pounds (of linemen) on him and nobody’s gonna be successful in a situation like that,” Bernard said. “So I look at it as, what can I do for Ed to help him out, whether that’s get the call to him earlier or spend extra time where we’re all locked in and dialed in on the same page.”
Positive Stats
Oliver's 2024 stats may paint a story of a player having a down year. While some are objectively lower than his 2023 season, other stats show he is still a force to be reckoned with. PFF grades Oliver as 14th in quarterback hits (seven) and 27th in quarterback hurries (17). He has a pass rush grade of 71.2, ranked 28th among all defensive linemen. A concern in his game might be the run defense grade of 43.9, which is 159th among defensive linemen.
Hitting the panic button on Oliver would be premature. He can still put the pressure on the quarterback and is a quick interior defender that can disrupt plays. There is room for improvement stopping the run, but Oliver is a key part of the defense entering the postseason. Expect defensive coordinator Bobby Babich to find innovative ways to move Oliver around the line to effectively remove some double teams and allow Oliver to shine again.
Oliver acknowledged that he and the defensive line need to play better.
“We’re pissed off,” Oliver said. “We’re going to respond. We did lack urgency, as you can tell. ... (But) We’re still a good team and we know who we are, so we just have to go prove it.”
