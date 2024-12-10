Buffalo Bills might have made huge contract mistake
Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills made a major investment in the future of defensive tackle Ed Oliver. However, it's a move that is now starting to come back to haunt them.
Last season, Oliver looked the part of a star. He ended up recording 51 total tackles to go along with 9.5 sacks, an interception, and three defended passes. That is exactly what the Bills signed him to produce.
Unfortunately, this season, it has been a completely different story.
Oliver has played in 11 games for Buffalo. He has only come through with 20 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. In most games, he has been a complete non-factor.
The deal that the Bills ended up giving Olver was for four years and $68 million. He's only in the second year of that contract.
If he continues to produce at the level he has shown this season, it would go down as a massive mistake for Buffalo.
That being said, Oliver is just 26 years old. He has still shown the elite talent that made the Bills give him the money they chose to give him. There is plenty of time for him to get back on track.
Buffalo badly needs him to get back on track this season. They have a legitimate shot at winning a Super Bowl, but the defense has shown a lot of cracks. Oliver stepping up and playing at his full potential would help the Bills fill some of those issues for the stretch run and into the postseason.
Sometimes, players just have bad years. Buffalo is hoping and praying that is what is happening with Oliver.
Only time will tell, but there are major reasons for concern regarding the contract they paid out to Oliver. They really need him to start playing up to the level that he's capable of for the rest of the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —