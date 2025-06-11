Buffalo Bills' first-round pick appears to suffer injury during mandatory minicamp
The Buffalo Bills added a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. They not only signed players such as Joey Bosa, Larry Ogunjobi, Michael Hoecht in free agency, but they also spent six of their nine picks in the 2025 NFL draft on that side of the ball.
Their top choice in the draft was Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston. The fastest player at the Combine, Hairston was added to give their secondary some explosion.
Hairston, who has a contagiously positive personality, unfortunately could be dealing with a setback. During the team’s practice on Wednesday, the rookie had to leave the field with an apparent injury.
Reports indicate it’s a left leg injury for Hairston, although the severity is unknown. The good news is that he was watching practice, rather than going back for treatment.
Still, it’s concerning considering Hairston missed five games due to injury during his final season with the Wildcats.
