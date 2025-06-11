Bills Central

Buffalo Bills' first-round pick appears to suffer injury during mandatory minicamp

Maxwell Hairston had to leave the field during Buffalo Bills mandatory minicamp.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills added a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. They not only signed players such as Joey Bosa, Larry Ogunjobi, Michael Hoecht in free agency, but they also spent six of their nine picks in the 2025 NFL draft on that side of the ball.

Their top choice in the draft was Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston. The fastest player at the Combine, Hairston was added to give their secondary some explosion.

MORE: Bills' Josh Allen opens door to Olympic flag football possibility

Hairston, who has a contagiously positive personality, unfortunately could be dealing with a setback. During the team’s practice on Wednesday, the rookie had to leave the field with an apparent injury.

Reports indicate it’s a left leg injury for Hairston, although the severity is unknown. The good news is that he was watching practice, rather than going back for treatment.

Still, it’s concerning considering Hairston missed five games due to injury during his final season with the Wildcats.

Buffalo Bills CB Maxwell Hairston jogs to another area of the field during voluntary workout at their practice facility on Ma
Buffalo Bills Maxwell Hairston jogs to another area of the field during voluntary workout at their practice facility on May 27, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News