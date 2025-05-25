Bills Central

PFF says Bills' rookie cornerback will make much-needed immediate impact

The Bills’ defense was a flawed unit in 2024. The reigning AFC East champions have added a first-round cornerback that hopes to cures what ails their secondary.

Sep 21, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (1) runs onto the field before the game against the Ohio Bobcats
Sep 21, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (1) runs onto the field before the game against the Ohio Bobcats / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Take this statistic for what it’s worth. When it came to total yards allowed per game, the Buffalo Bills were ranked dead last among the seven teams that reached the playoffs from the AFC.

When it came to all 14 clubs that appeared in the 2024, Sean McDermott’s club (17th in the NFL in fewest yards allowed), only the Los Angeles Rams (26th), Detroit Lions (20th), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (18th) were worst.

Hence, it was no surprise this offseason when general manager Brandon Beane’s biggest offseason move name-wise was picking up pass-rusher Joey Bosa after he was discarded by the Chargers. It was even less surprising when the Bills used their first five picks (and 6 of their 9 choices) on defensive help. With the 30th overall selection, the club opted for Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston.

Maxwell Hairston Senior Bowl
Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team defensive back Maxwell Hairston of Kentucky (11) approaches the line during Senior Bowl practice for the American team / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently picked out one newcomer for each NFL team this offseason. The emphasis was on “as it relates to a specific need or match with the player’s skill set.” Wasserman’s choice for the Bills was their 2025 first-round choice.

“Bills cornerbacks ranked 22nd in the NFL with a 61.2 coverage grade last season,” explained the PFF writer. “Christian Benford accounted for most of that positive production while the rest of the group struggled. First-round pick Maxwell Hairston is likely to start across from Benford after recording an excellent 84.8 coverage grade over the past two seasons at Kentucky. Hairston also ranked third in the FBS with five interceptions in 2023.”

That’s a lot of numbers, but here’s one more. This past season, Buffalo defenders gave up 28 touchdown passes in 17 regular-season games, and four more in three playoff outings.

Max Hairston tackl
Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) is tackled by Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (1) during the first half / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

