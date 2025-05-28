Bills' already-injured edge rusher named prime candidate for bounce-back season
The Buffalo Bills are hoping to get some much-needed production from their top free agent addition, Joey Bosa, but the injury bug could potentially spoil his bounce-back bid.
Bosa has missed 23 games over the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, which was part of the reason Buffalo signed him to just a one-year deal. Things got worse for the Bills as Bosa isn't off to a great start with his pulled calf muscle injury that will knock him out for OTAs, but should return for training camp.
Despite the concerns surrounding the five-time Pro Bowler, there is hope that he is ready to get back to the 2021 Bosa version.
PFF writer Dalton Wasserman went through each NFL team and named the top candidate for a bounce-back 2025 season. Bosa was selected for the Bills, as Wasserman doesn't see him as a starter.
"Injuries have hampered Bosa in each of the past three seasons, culminating in a career-low 61.1 PFF grade in 2024. His run-defense performance remained in line with his career norms, but his pass-rush effectiveness declined significantly. Given his injury history and the fact that he's entering his 10th NFL season, Bosa could benefit from a more rotational role on a Buffalo defensive line that added considerable depth this offseason."
In 14 games last season, Bosa only racked up 22 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, and five sacks. He still managed to get selected to his fifth Pro Bowl, but it was considered a down season for him.
Bosa's first six seasons included four Pro Bowl appearances and the 2016 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He had 72 career sacks with the Chargers in 107 games.
A.J. Epenesa is expected to compete with Bosa for the starting job, but both guys should be in rotation to work with Greg Rousseau. Bills' third-round pick Landon Jackson will provide depth off the edge, and once Michael Hoecht gets through his six-game suspension, he's another player who will help the pass rush.
Bosa has all the skills to have an easy bounce-back season, as he was one of the best defensive ends in the NFL at the beginning of his career. Bills fans hope to see him healthy at training camp with the experiment paying dividends in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —