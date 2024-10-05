Bills fall in NFL offensive line rankings entering Week 5
Pro Football Focus had the Buffalo Bills' offensive line ranked as the NFL's third-best prior to their Week 4 debacle against the Baltimore Ravens, a ranking that's obviously changed following the forgettable night in which quarterback Josh Allen was often forced to run for his life. The unit allowed three sacks and multiple pressures, and as a result, PFF dropped them in their latest rankings, down two spots to No. 5.
"Buffalo's offensive line had allowed 18 pressures and no sacks or hits over the first three weeks, but that changed in Week 4 against Baltimore," PFF analyst Zoltan Buday wrote. "The unit allowed 12 pressures — including two sacks and two quarterback hits — to the Ravens. Their 81.1 PFF pass-blocking efficiency score ranked just 25th in the NFL for the week."
Stalwart left tackle Dawkins earned the lowest pass-block grade of the Bills' five starting linemen in Baltimore with a 53.1 grade. Not far behind was O'Cyrus Torrence, earning a pass-block grade of 54.8. Rounding out the remaining three were Connor McGovern (55.7), Spencer Brown (56.6) and David Edwards (66.8). Edwards also had the highest run-block grade (78.1) and overall (78.1). Brown was awful in run-blocking, earning a 56.3. Edwards was the only one of the five that scored an overall grade higher than 70.
All starting linemen allowed at least one quarterback pressure, per PFF, with Dawkins, McGovern, and Torrence leading the way with three each.
Dawkins did pick up a hamstring injury early in the contest, which is likely a substantial part of the reason why he allowed his first sack of the season and a campaign-high number of pressures; head coach Sean McDermott expects that he'll be able to play in this week's matchup with the Houston Texans, which is huge. The Texans have one of the best pass-rushing duos in the league with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter. A return to form for the offensive line will be crucial this week as Josh Allen and James Cook look to again produce at the rate they did through the first three weeks of the season.
