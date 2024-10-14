WATCH: Jason Kelce joins Bills Mafia as Fred Flintstone, takes bowling ball shots
Just when you thought Jason Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles center and brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, couldn’t top his last appearance at a Buffalo Bills game, he’s back and he’s gone full Fred Flintstone. The Monday Night Countdown host rolled into a Bills tailgate before tonight’s game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, fully embracing his love for Bills Mafia and their traditions.
Kelce, rocking a Fred Flintstone costume, didn’t just stand by and watch the fun -- he dove right in while taking a shot out of the iconic Pinto Ron bowling ball, a Buffalo tailgate staple.
Truly, a man of the people.
He also led the crowd in a classic Bills chant, “Hey-Ey-Ey-Ey, Let’s go Buffalo!” as he belted out the 'Shout Song' with the energy of a true Buffalo fan.
And let's not forget, this isn’t Kelce's first wild appearance with Bills Mafia. Who could forget when he showed up shirtless in the suites during Buffalo's AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Chiefs last season? The Bills have no long-standing rivalry with the Eagles, so fans will surely welcome Kelce into the Mafia as an honorary member.
Whether he’s leading the charge in a Flintstone costume or shirtless and chanting with fans, one thing is clear: Jason Kelce loves the Bills Mafia, and the Mafia loves him right back.
