Three Bills' starters all iffy for Monday Night Football vs. Jets
Defensive tackle Ed Oliver is unavailable for Monday Night Football, but hope remains for multiple banged-up Buffalo Bills' starters.
Starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, and running back James Cook all participated in Saturday's practice on a limited basis and officially carry a questionable tag into the October 14 road game against the divisional rival New York Jets and future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
"Most of those are extremity injuries. I'm looking for really how well they can function in practice today in order for them to be able to do the job on Monday night," said McDermott on Saturday in Orchard Park.
Johnson has not played since injuring his forearm in a Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The All-Pro First Team defender has participated in practice all of the last two weeks, albeit in a limited capacity.
Shakir missed the Week 5 loss due to an Ankle sprain as the receiving corps struggled as a whole in his absence. Bills' wide receivers secured only 4 of 18 combined targets in the 23-20 road setback. Shakir missed practice on Thursday and Friday before being upgraded to a limited status on Saturday.
Cook banged up his toe late in last Sunday's loss to Houston. Like Shakir, Buffalo's RB1 was limited Saturday after two days on the sideline. Reports suggest Cook will tough it out for the primetime divisional affair.
Rotational defensive tackle Austin Johnson, who has been nagged by an oblique injury, is also questionable to return on Monday night.
The Bills (3-2) and Jets (2-3) will kick off at 8:15 pm ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
