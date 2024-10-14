Prediction panel's split decision suggests tense Monday night for Bills
The Buffalo Bills are banged up with a number of key players questionable to face the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 6.
While both teams are coming off back-to-back losses, the Jets endured an unusually turbulent week in Florham Park with the firing of head coach Robert Saleh and the subsequent demotion of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
As if there weren't already enough reasons why the primetime divisional affair is as meaningful as any game on the Week 6 slate. Both teams need a win to reset the tone in their respective buildings.
Then, there's the weird dynamic that Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in a home Monday night game against the Bills 13 months ago. Although Buffalo has won the last four AFC East division titles, New York has won the last two head-to-head meetings at MetLife Stadium.
As for this Monday night, Sports Illustrated's six-person prediction panel is leaning toward the wounded road team by a 4-to-2 margin. Writer Conor Orr and Gilberto Manzano are predicting that Gang Green gets a bounce from the head coaching change to Jeff Ulbrich and defeats the Bills for a key divisional victory. As always, the panel's picks are straight up.
It could prove to be a struggle offensively for both sides in the October 14 battle.
Buffalo's wide receivers were unable to create separation in the Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans and top target Khalil Shakir is questionable with an ankle injury.
Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers has been on the injury report for two different issues the past two weeks and does not seem completely in sync with his receivers. Is it realistic to expect a smooth operation in what will be Todd Downing's first game calling the plays for the Rodgers-led unit?
Adding one more element to this rivalry matchup, Bills' starting left tackle Dion Dawkins has had plenty to say about the "disrespectful" Jets over the years.
"The tensions are just high. They talk. We talk. We're entertainers. I'm for sure an entertainer," said Dawkins this past week while looking ahead to the matchup.
The Bills (3-2) and Jets (2-3) will kick off at 8:15 pm ET in East Rutherford on ESPN.
MMQB Predictions (Bills at Jets)
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Pick: Bills
Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Jets
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Jets
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills
John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills
