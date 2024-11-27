WATCH: Bills DT Jordan Phillips breaks out fan-favorite puffy coat in practice
The Western New York faithful knew what to expect from veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips when the Buffalo Bills re-signed him in early November: stout defensive play, on-field tone-setting, and hilarious clips from practice.
It’s only natural that Bills fans know what they're getting from the 32-year-old at this juncture, seeing as this is his third stint in Orchard Park. It didn’t take him long to re-endear himself to the familiar fanbase, as he set the tone in his Week 10 return against the Indianapolis Colts by playing mind games with linebacker Zaire Franklin before recording a tackle in the team’s Week 11 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs.
And the re-endearing tour may have reached its peak upon Buffalo’s return from the bye week, as Phillips took to the practice field wearing a winter jacket under his pads and jersey to re-introduce a look that took Bills Mafia by storm a few years ago. You can watch a clip from Wednesday's practice below:
Phillips first broke this look out midway through the 2019 season in his first stint with the club, since donning a winter jacket underneath his equipment on several occasions once the colder months of the year are ushered into Western New York. A Kansas native who played college ball at Oklahoma, Phillips didn’t necessarily grow up in the cold, which is one of the few constants about Buffalo weather in the winter; he, thus, often wears a winter coat beneath his pads when the team practices outdoors, and the Buffalo faithful always finds humor in the look.
The winter jacket-football equipment combination is so beloved, in fact, that reporters asked Phillips whether he would again break it out after he re-signed with the team earlier this month (the veteran told the press that he had already had it shipped). He unfortunately won’t be able to don his coat underneath his jersey when Buffalo hosts the San Francisco 49ers this weekend in a Sunday Night Football bout, but he likely could use it, as snow figures to play a role in this week’s game.
