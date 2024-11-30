Bills QB Josh Allen in line to break historic franchise record vs. 49ers
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is riding pretty high right now.
His team is 9-2 and can earn its fifth-consecutive AFC East crown with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. He’s almost universally viewed as a prime candidate for this year’s NFL MVP Award. He just got engaged.
He seems to be doing pretty well at this particular moment, and he looks to be in line to add another accolade to his list of recent achievements on Sunday evening, as he has the opportunity to become Buffalo’s sole all-time leading touchdown scorer in the imminent primetime bout. He currently shares the title with Hall of Fame field general Jim Kelly, with both possessing 244 total career touchdowns; Allen will move to 245 scores with his next passing, rushing, or receiving touchdown and will, thus, take individual possession of the title.
Allen tied Kelly as the team’s all-time leading touchdown scorer with his heroic 26-yard game-sealing scamper against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. He accomplished the feat in just 105 career games, whereas Kelly scored 244 touchdowns throughout 160 career contests; only making the opportunity a bit sweeter for Allen is that he could potentially become the Bills’ lone all-time touchdown leader against the team he grew up a fan of in San Francisco.
The quarterback has had success against his boyhood club in the past, as he threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns against the 49ers in his only game against the team in 2020. History would also suggest that Allen is good for at least one score on Sunday night, as he’s reached paydirt at least once in all but one of Buffalo’s games this year (its Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens being his lone game without a touchdown). That said, the signal-caller may be competing against both the San Francisco defense and Mother Nature this weekend, as there could be upwards of one-to-two feet of snow on the ground in Orchard Park come kickoff.
