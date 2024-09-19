Bills QB Josh Allen glows over returning ex-teammates in Week 3 clash vs. Jaguars
Fans attending the Buffalo Bills’ Week 3 Monday Night Football clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars will see two familiar faces roaming the Highmark Stadium turf, but they’ll be lined up on the opposing sideline; former Buffalo stalwarts Mitch Morse and Gabriel Davis each departed Erie for Duval County in the spring, both inking contracts with the Jaguars in the 2024 offseason.
The previous anchor of the Bills’ offensive line, Morse first signed with Buffalo in the 2019 offseason, long serving as the center of a front five that protected quarterback Josh Allen as he developed into one of the league’s most dynamic signal-callers. Davis also had a hand in the passer’s evolution, catching 163 passes for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns through four seasons after being selected by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Buffalo was forced to part ways with both contributors amid a general restructuring this spring, releasing Morse in March before allowing Davis to walk after his contract’s expiration.
The Bills have found internal, external, and schematical answers for their absences, but life continuing on the field does not nullify the off-field relationships formed over the two players’ respective five-and-four-year stints. It will be strange for both Buffalo’s roster and fans to see Morse and Davis line up for Jacksonville’s offense and walk its sideline on Monday; Allen spoke about both players returning to Western New York during his Wednesday media availability, sharing nothing but praise about his former teammates.
Related: Bills HC shares secret behind lockdown CB duo's stellar start to 2024 season
“Two guys that I’ve spent a lot of time with over the last few years here,” Allen said. "Two guys that mean a lot to me, not just football-wise, but off the field-wise, I consider them real, real close friends. There’s a lot of conversations that we’ve had over the years that I wouldn’t take back and wouldn’t trade for anything.
“They’ve been brothers to me, and I hope they feel the same way about me. I’ve just got so much love and respect and support, anything you can think of, for both of those guys. They meant a lot to me on the field, too. Takes a lot to win in this league, and they were two huge contributors over the last several years that I’ve been here. A big reason of why we won so many games. It’ll be good to see both of them.”
The team did win a lot of games over their respective stints, going 58–24 and clinching five postseason berths throughout Morse’s tenure. The Bills won four straight AFC East crowns throughout Davis’ stint, constructing a regular season record of 48-18; wins obviously aren’t a center or wide receiver stat, but the records go to show just how fondly the era of Buffalo football that the two are associated with will be remembered.
Both Morse and Davis have had effective starts to the 2024 campaign, with Morse allowing just one pressure through two games, per PFF, while grading well as a run blocker as Davis has caught six of 10 targets for 105 yards. Buffalo’s offense has continued its efficiency in their absences, largely leaning on the ground game as both Allen and James Cook have shined.
Players moving on from teams and teams moving on from players are tales as old as time in professional football, but that doesn’t invalidate the relationships formed along the way. Perhaps Allen will treat Morse and Davis to an order of wings at Bar Bill following Monday night’s clash.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —