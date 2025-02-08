Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has made unique NFL history
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills did not end the 2024 season as they had hoped. Losing in the AFC championship was a heartbreaking experience.
While the season didn't end well, fans enjoyed seeing Allen end up winning the NFL MVP award. Despite a very tight race between Allen and Lamar Jackson, the Bills' superstar ended up receiving the prestigious honor.
In doing so, Allen actually ended up making some unique NFL history.
As shared by OptaSTATS, Allen became the first quarterback in NFL history to have his team lose his top two receivers (by yards) from the previous season and still win the MVP award. Those two wide recievers were Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
Truthfully, that is a very impressive accomplishment. It shows just how good Allen truly was during the 2024 season.
Regardless of who he has to throw to, Allen elevates his teammates around him. The hope is that Buffalo can bring in another dynamic weapon for its superstar quarterback this offseason, but he will be just fine if they're unable to do so.
During the 2024 season, Allen ended up playing in all 17 games. He completed 63.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Allen also racked up 531 yards and 12 more touchdowns on the ground.
At 28 years old, the future is still incredibly bright for Allen. Hopefully, he will be able to lead the Bills to the elusive championship they have been chasing in the near future.
Even though the season didn't end the way he would have wanted, Allen should be proud of the year both he and the team put together. Using the loss in the AFC championship game as motivation should help Buffalo attack the offseason and strive to get better.
With Allen in town, the Bills are a contender. They aren't going anywhere.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the upcoming offseason has in store. Perhaps Allen will be teamed up with another elite target that makes his job even easier.