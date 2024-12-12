Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has perfect response to MVP race
The Buffalo Bills have seen arguably the best version of superstar quarterback Josh Allen so far this season. He has been playing at a different level as he tries to power his team to the Super Bowl.
Allen has never looked more motivated and he has never looked more comfortable. Even with all of the questions about the team losing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis in the offseason, Allen has looked better than ever before.
So far this season, he has played in 13 games. He has completed 64.1 percent of his pass attempts for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Allen has also picked up 416 yards and nine more touchdowns on the ground.
Behind his stellar play, the Bills are currently 10-3 heading into Week 15.
At this point in time, Allen is viewed by most as the front-runner to win the NFL MVP award. Buffalo also is a top-tier Super Bowl contender.
When asked recently about the MVP race, Allen provided a perfect response that the fans and his teammates will love.
“It means your team is in position to make the playoffs and give yourself a chance to win the Super Bowl. That’s really all I care about," Allen said.
Those are the words of a leader. Allen does not care one bit about his own individual accolades, he simply wants to win. No team could ask for more from their franchise quarterback.
Throughout his career, Allen has always been a professional and a team player. He has always cared more about team success than personal success. That is what has made him such a great player.
That being said, fans want to see Allen win the award. They want to see him recognized and rewarded for the kind of player he is and the dominance that he has shown on the football field.
Hopefully, when all is said and done this season, he'll be able to walk away with both the Lombardi Trophy and the MVP. That would be a scenario where Allen would let himself get excited about winning the prestigious award.
