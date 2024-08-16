Bills reveal whether starters will play in NFL Preseason Week 2 vs. Steelers
The Buffalo Bills plan to play their starters for roughly a “quarter and a half” in their preseason Week 2 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday evening. The team announced the decision on their official website on Friday afternoon.
The announcement noted that there’s rain in the forecast for tomorrow’s contest, and that could ultimately impact the starters’ playing time.
The team’s starters played for a little more than a quarter in Buffalo’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, with quarterback Josh Allen being pulled immediately after the first frame. The reps the offensive starters receive should help build additional cohesion, as the team’s personnel saw immense turnover throughout the offseason. Saturday’s contest will serve as Allen’s second opportunity to see live-game reps with his revamped receiving corps.
The game will also be the Buffalo faithful’s first opportunity to see Dorian Williams after his ascension into the starting lineup following Matt Milano’s significant bicep injury; that said, these won’t be Williams’ first reps with the starting defense. He started the team’s preseason opener in place of the then-rehabbing Milano, playing on 31 defensive snaps and recording a team-high six total tackles. He was also credited with a sack.
Buffalo’s matchup with the Steelers kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday evening at Acrisure Stadium. Recently-acquired quarterback Russell Wilson is set to make his Pittsburgh debut in the contest.
