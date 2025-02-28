Bills Central

Brandon Beane boasts Bills have 'one of the best' NFL assistant coaches

Speaking at the NFL Combine, the Buffalo Bills' general manager highlighted one of the team's secret weapons whose arrival correlates with offensive success.

Ralph Ventre

Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer watches his players warm up during day seven of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
The Buffalo Bills have had unparalleled continuity and consistency along their offensive line over the past two seasons.

In 2024, the starting unit was intact for all but one game when right tackle Spencer Brown was unavailable, and they were good. The front five surrendered the fewest sacks in the NFL and allowed for Buffalo's offense to become the first ever to record at least 30 rushing touchdowns and 30 passing touchdowns during the same season.

“I think we were the first team that rushed for 30 touchdowns or over 30 and threw for it. That starts with those guys up front," said general manager Brandon Beane in late January.

The stabilization of the Bills' offense line into a rock solid unit can be traced back to Aaron Kromer's return to Buffalo. The former NFL offensive coordinator, who served as Buffalo's offensive line coach for two seasons under Rex Ryan, joined Sean McDermott's staff in 2022 and his impact has certainly been felt.

Aaron Kromer supervises guard Richie Incognito (64)
“Crome is one of the best. He is a heck of a coach, a super competitor. I think everywhere he's been, his O-lines have been pretty good,"'said Beane while addressing reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

RELATED: Bills' Joe Brady identifies stellar offensive line's unsung hero

The 57-year-old Kromer has the ability to scheme as effective as anyone, and he's been known to maximize his players' potential. Not to mention, his unit's play with an edge.

"You could probably ask any of our O-linemen now or guys that have been here. I've never heard any of them say anything negative about Crome. I'm not in the meeting room, but he gets it. Sharp guy, and we're fortunate to have him," said Beane.

While the Bills are fortunate to have Kromer, the position coach is fortunate that the starting five remains intact for 2025. Left tackle Dion Dawkins, left guard David Edwards, center Connor McGovern, right guard O'Cyrus Torrence and right tackle Spencer Brown are ready to run it back with "one of the best" coaches leading the charge.

offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79), Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64), Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern (66)
