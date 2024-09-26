NFL analyst believes Bills QB Josh Allen is the 'clear leader for MVP'
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is, expectedly, off to another strong start in the 2024 season, but perhaps nobody saw this coming. He ranks second among quarterbacks who have thrown at least 50 passes in completion percentage (75%), second in passing touchdowns (seven), and first in total touchdowns (nine) through three games. He’s also turned the ball over just once and has yet to throw an interception. He's concurrently leading the Bills' offense to heights we haven't seen, as Buffalo's offensive EPA per play and DVOA rank second in the league while its offensive success rate is number one.
His play has justifiably earned him national praise and recognition, with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently circling Allen as the “clear leader” for MVP in an article for the outlet.
"Seventh-year Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen put together the type of performance Monday night that should get everyone’s MVP attention, and is only a continuation of what he’s been doing all month," Breer wrote. "Allen went 23-of-30 for 263 yards and four touchdowns in a 47–10 beatdown of the Jacksonville Jaguars—and did it despite throwing the ball just twice in the second half in which Buffalo held a commanding 34–3 lead."
Breer goes on to praise Allen’s ability and willingness to spread the ball amongst his targets and his recently adopted leadership role within Buffalo’s locker room.
Can Allen and company continue this tear through the season and into the playoffs? Time will tell, but we've seen the Bills come out on fire early in the season before, only to fizzle midway before picking it up back up late. This year does feel different though, and given the offensive diversity and the freeness with which Allen is playing, there doesn't seem to be a surefire way for defenses to mitigate Buffalo's offensive attack.
Allen's performance over the past four years has been worthy of the MVP honor, and a case can be made that he perhaps deserved it. But that's in the past and there is no point in beating that dead horse. All eyes are now set firmly on the 2024 campaign, and if Allen keeps his play up, the year may culminate in his first MVP trophy.
