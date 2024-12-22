Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen reveals bold take about rookie QB
The Buffalo Bills and MVP front-runner Josh Allen are set to face off against rookie quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots later this afternoon.
While the Bills are widely expected to win the game convincingly, fans will get to enjoy a great quarterback matchup. Allen is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL this season, while Maye looks like one of the best up-and-coming young signal callers in football.
Maye has already shown off signs of being a potential superstar in the future.
With that being said, Allen spoke out about the Patriots' rookie quarterback and offered a bold prediction about his future.
“I think their quarterback is going to be really good for a really long time,” Allen said. “He’s making some unbelievable plays, extending and from the pocket. I’ve got a lot of respect for him and his game.”
Allen giving that kind of praise is a big deal. That opinion is one that New England has to love seeing.
So far this season as a rookie, Maye has completed 68.5 percent of his pass attempts for 1,898 yards, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He has also picked up 359 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
On the other side of the field, Allen has put together a masterful year. He has racked up 3,395 passing yards to go along with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions, while completing 64.4 percent of his passes. Allen has chipped in 484 yards and 11 more touchdowns on the ground.
These two quarterbacks are going to play each other a lot in the coming years. Allen and Maye aren't going anywhere and the two teams are also AFC East rivals.
Over the next few years, this could end up becoming a top-tier rivalry again with two elite quarterbacks leading the charge.
All of that being said, this should be a fun matchup to watch. Allen is clearly a big fan of Maye and it will be interesting to see him develop over the next few years.
