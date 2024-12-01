Report: Bills to be without WR Keon Coleman for Week 13 clash vs. 49ers
The Buffalo Bills will be without rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman in their Week 13 Sunday Night Football clash with the San Francisco 49ers, Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz reports. The 21-year-old is set to miss his third straight game with a wrist injury he suffered during Buffalo’s Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Coleman was targeted on a late deep pass against the Dolphins and was hit by Miami safety Jordan Poyer while airborne, with the veteran defender crushing the first-year pass-catcher’s wrist underneath his helmet. He missed the subsequent week’s practices before being ruled out for the team’s Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, with Buffalo, again, ruling him out for its Week 11 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on the preceding Monday. He made his return to practice after the Bills’ Week 12 bye and was a limited participant in all sessions leading up to Week 13, with the team designating him as questionable as part of its final injury report.
Buffalo did not elevate a wide receiver to its 53-man roster from its practice squad on Saturday afternoon, giving some fans optimism that Coleman would be able to suit up; it does not look as though this will ultimately be the case. With tight end Dalton Kincaid also sidelined with a knee injury, the pass-catchers who will be available for the Bills Sunday night include Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Jalen Virgil, Dawson Knox, Quintin Morris, and Zach Davidson.
Coleman, when available, has been a significant part of Buffalo’s offense as a rookie, routinely finishing games as his unit’s most oft-deployed player. He currently ranks second on the team in receiving yards (417) and is tied for first in receiving touchdowns (three); that said, his absence may not have too much of an impact on Sunday’s bout, as there are roughly 20” of snow on the ground in Orchard Park. With additional flurries expected during the game itself, how often the Bills opt to air it out remains to be seen.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —