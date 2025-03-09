Bills lose out on Myles Garrett after record-setting Browns extension
The Buffalo Bills and the rest of the NFL are likely a little surprised regarding the news coming out of the Cleveland Browns organization regarding star pass rusher Myles Garrett.
Garrett, 29, requested a trade the day after Super Bowl LIX from the Cleveland Browns, but just before the start of free agency, the two sides have made amends, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
"From trade to truce and beyond: the Browns and Myles Garrett reached agreement today on a record contract extension that averages $40 million per year and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money and now makes him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history, sources tell ESPN," Schefter tweeted.
The Bills were one of the teams that could have been involved with trade discussions for Garrett, but the Browns were adamant in not trading their No. 1 overall pick from the 2017 NFL Draft.
In fact, Touchdown Wire writer Jarrett Bailey believed that the Bills were going to make a push for Garrett just hours before the pass rusher and Browns agreed to terms on an extension.
"Wow, how original - someone predicting the Bills will trade for Myles Garrett," Bailey wrote. "Yes, I know, but man if any team makes sense to send a king’s ransom of the finest blue cheese and broken tables this side of the Mississippi to the Browns, it’s Buffalo.
"For starters, they don’t draft well in the early portions of the draft and won’t miss the pair of first round picks and likely a second-round pick that it would take to land the former Defensive Player of the Year. On top of that, what else do they need outside of a dominant pass rusher? With Dion Dawkins flat out saying he wants Garrett to come to Buffalo, this feels like too much smoke for there to be no fire."
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Garrett will have a lot to like about his new deal.
With Garrett now off the market, the Bills will have to look elsewhere to find a solution with their pass rush situation.
