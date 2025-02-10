Bills Central

NFL analyst gives three-word response to Bills' biggest offseason need

The Buffalo Bills are close to getting over the hump to get to the Super Bowl, but they have one glaring need for the roster.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) signals they are going for the two point conversion during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) was still smiling from Ty Johnson’s touchdown.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) signals they are going for the two point conversion during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) was still smiling from Ty Johnson’s touchdown. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills fell short in 2024, as the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs. A bridesmaid, not the bride, once again.

However, the team projects to be one of the favorites to appear in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara next season.

ESPN released a way-too-early power rankings for next season and placed the Bills at No. 2. ESPN insider Alaina Getzenberg says that the team needs to "add a difference-maker" in the offseason.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Coach Sean McDermott said in his season-ending news conference that teams need two or three players on either side of the ball who are "difference-makers." He wasn't saying the Bills don't have those players, but there's no doubt that an infusion of top talent would help the Bills' goal of reaching the Super Bowl. The primary need for that appears to be on the defense, such as a pass rusher, but there are also needs at wide receiver and outside cornerback," Getzenberg wrote.

The only team that ranked higher than the Bills in the power rankings were the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84)
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) makes a catch for a two point conversion against the Buffalo Bills during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In order for the Bills to get back on track for next season, they need someone on the roster to step up. Whether that entails general manager Brandon Beane to make some changes or if someone currently on the team needs to step up, the Bills need a tiny bit more oomph to get over the hump, beat the Chiefs and head to the Super Bowl.

Without it, the Bills may always be a bridesmaid.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball past Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27).
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball past Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

