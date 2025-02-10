NFL analyst gives three-word response to Bills' biggest offseason need
The Buffalo Bills fell short in 2024, as the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs. A bridesmaid, not the bride, once again.
However, the team projects to be one of the favorites to appear in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara next season.
ESPN released a way-too-early power rankings for next season and placed the Bills at No. 2. ESPN insider Alaina Getzenberg says that the team needs to "add a difference-maker" in the offseason.
"Coach Sean McDermott said in his season-ending news conference that teams need two or three players on either side of the ball who are "difference-makers." He wasn't saying the Bills don't have those players, but there's no doubt that an infusion of top talent would help the Bills' goal of reaching the Super Bowl. The primary need for that appears to be on the defense, such as a pass rusher, but there are also needs at wide receiver and outside cornerback," Getzenberg wrote.
The only team that ranked higher than the Bills in the power rankings were the Chiefs.
In order for the Bills to get back on track for next season, they need someone on the roster to step up. Whether that entails general manager Brandon Beane to make some changes or if someone currently on the team needs to step up, the Bills need a tiny bit more oomph to get over the hump, beat the Chiefs and head to the Super Bowl.
Without it, the Bills may always be a bridesmaid.
