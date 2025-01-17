Buffalo Bills odds to win Super Bowl rise plus new favorite emerges
After the Buffalo Bills entered the postseason with the fourth-best odds of winning the Super Bowl, they saw a recent boost to their probability of winning, but remained fourth overall.
The Athletic released its updated odds of Super Bowl winners, with the Bills once again in fourth place of the eight remaining teams with a 12.4% chance. That's an increase from their 10.6% chance last week.
There was a change at the top of the odds, with the Detroit Lions moving into first with a 23% chance, the Kansas City Chiefs at second with 22.7% and the Philadelphia Eagles at third with a 17.6% probability.
In the article, writers Jeff Howe and Austin Mock took a deeper look into the upcoming Baltimore Ravens-Buffalo Bills divisional-round matchup, with the Bills having an advantage with the turnover battle over the Ravens.
"Ball security, as usual, will be in focus. The Bills were a league-best plus-24 in the turnover department during the regular season, as they finished third with 32 takeaways and first with only eight giveaways. And they surprisingly smoked the Broncos without forcing a turnover, which was just the second time that happened this season."
Buffalo continues to be an underdog after starting the season with the seventh-best odds to win the Super Bowl, according to USA Today. While the Bills have climbed the ranks, teams like the Eagles, Chiefs and Lions are still the favorites.
This season, the Bills finished with the fifth-best record in the NFL, a 13-4 record, and won their division for the fifth consecutive season. They're coming off a 31-7 beatdown of the Denver Broncos in the wild-card on Sunday.
The season hangs in the balance on Sunday once again, with the Bills looking to avenge their 35-10 loss to the Ravens in Week 4 of the regular season. A win for Buffalo will only increase the chances of bringing a Super Bowl title home for the first time in franchise history.
