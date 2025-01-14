3 critical pieces available to Bills defense this time around vs. Ravens
Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens bulldozed the Buffalo Bills back in Week 4, but the circumstances are vastly different for the January 19 rematch in the AFC Divisional Round.
While teams naturally evolve over the course of a 17-game regular season, the Bills have substantially upgraded, especially on defense, since the Sunday Night Football stinker when the Ravens ran for 271 yards.
“I don't have one thing just to say, hey, this stands out as the thing that we did differently. It's just been an evolution through the journey of the season more than anything," said head coach Sean McDermott one day after the Bills scored 31 unanswered points in a wild-card win over the Denver Broncos.
Part of the evolution has involved key players returning to full health and game speed. In their 35-10 loss on September 29, the Bills were without arguably the team's three most-important run defenders. Starting linebackers Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano were both out along with nickel cornerback Taron Johnson. With Buffalo's run defense preparing to face its toughest test of the season, all three are available and seemingly in sync.
Not only must the Bills contain Henry, a future Hall-of-Fame running back, but quarterback Lamar Jackson can score with the ball in his hands from anywhere on the field.
“They're a one-two combination. I don't know if the NFL has ever seen that type of combination. Power, speed, explosiveness. Lamar's ability to throw the ball. Like I said, I think Coach [Todd] Monkin has done a heck of a job of crafting this offense and making it very, very hard to defend," said McDermott.
After missing four straight games due to a Week 1 injury, Johnson has returned to the form that earned him an All-Pro selection in 2023. In addition to his pass coverage production, the veteran made 29 stops against the run. The 2018 fourth-round selection earned a place in Bills' history during a 2020 divisional playoff win over the Ravens, returning an interception 101 yards for a touchdown.
Bernard has been effective in his second season as the Bills' defensive communicator. Despite missing four total games, the 2022 third-round draft pick reached the 100-tackle plateau for the second year in a row. He logged 104 tackles, including 60 stops on run plays.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens AFC Divisional Round date and game time
Milano missed the season's first 11 games due to a preseason biceps injury. Having steadily improved physically and mentally over the past 1.5 months, the former All-Pro linebacker appeared at his best against the Denver Broncos. Flying around the field and almost always winding up at the ball, he was credited with five tackles and 1.0 sack.
Unlike Week 4, the Ravens will see the best that the Bills' defense has to offer on Sunday in Orchard Park. It'll be a true battle of NFL juggernauts who are both at full strength.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —